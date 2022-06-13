Parsons PyPi Release Instructions

Note: these instructions assume you are making a minor release (that is, one with no breaking changes). The process for a major release is slightly different.
First Phase - anybody can do these!
Update
setup.py with the current release number on a new branch/fork
Open a pull request from that branch into
main
Second Phase - Write Access needed
Review and merge the aforementioned pull request
Create a new release in GitHub. You can find the Draft a New Release button here, along with previous releases you can use as a template. Make sure to credit all contributors and give a special welcome to those who made their first PR in this release. Also make sure no PRs labeled ‘breaking change’ are included if you’re doing a minor release.
Make a new virtualenv by running
python -m venv parsons-release, and then activate that environment by running
source parsons-release/bin/activate
Checkout release in git within that new environment. For example, if you just made release v1.1, you’d use the command
git checkout v1.1. This may give you an error since the tag was made on Github and you might not have it locally. To get tags from Github, try:
git fetch origin --tags . Then re-run the command to checkout the latest tagged release.
In the top-level folder of the checked-out repository, run
python setup.py check
Run
python -m pip install --upgrade setuptools wheel twine in the virtualenv to get the necessary tools to build the Python package from the repository’s source files
Build distribution files with
python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel
Test installation of the built files with
pip install dist/parsons[...].whl, where the exact filename for the new version’s wheel is listed near the top of the output for the previous command
Run tests with
pytest -rf test/*
From outside the parsons repo, run
python -c 'from parsons import Table'
Let a repo maintainer (Nikki, Shauna, or Soren) know that the release is ready to publish on PyPI and they’ll take it from there!
Third Phase - TMC Staff Access needed
First, upload the latest version of Parsons to the test PyPI site, using Twine:
twine upload -r testpypi dist/*
It will prompt you for your credentials, which only maintainers have.
Check that everything looks right, then upload to the real PyPI site, again using Twine:
twine upload dist/*
Check that everything looks right, and you’re done! Don’t forget to post about the new release in #general on Slack, and tag all the contributors. :)