Guide to Using Pre-Commit Hooks

Git pre-commit hooks are a simple and helpful way to ensure your code is formatted appropriately before committing your code and making pull requests.

Normally in Parsons, we have tests that run once a pull request is made to check if code is formatted appropriately. If it isn’t, changes must be made before the pull request can be merged. Using pre-commit hooks ensures that these changes are made up-front to save time in the code review process.

You must install pre-commit hooks for them to work. Open a terminal and navigate to the parsons repository. Make sure you have activated the python virtual environment that you use for parsons development. Install the pre-commit package by running pip install pre-commit , and then tell your parsons repository to use pre-commit by running pre-commit install .