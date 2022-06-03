Setting Up Your Virtual Environment

Normally, tools like pip install Python libraries directly to your system. When your Python programs run, they look for the libraries they depend upon in your system. But this can cause problems when different programs need different versions of the same library.

To address this, we recommend you use virtual environments to install Parsons. Virtual environments allow you to install libraries into an isolated environment specific to a project. That way you can use different versions of the same libraries for different projects.



Mac/Linux Virtual Environments



If you’ve never created a virtual environment before, you’ll have to decide where you want to store yours. Some people keep their virtual environment in the same folder as their project. Other people put all their virtual environments together in the same place. It doesn’t matter which you choose, but for the purposes of this guide we’ll assume you’re keeping all your virtual environments together in the same place.

To do this, create a directory to store your virtual environments:

mkdir /home/username/virtualenvs

Note that the path you use in the above command will probably be different for you. Remember that you can figure out the exact path to where you are using the command pwd (Mac/Linux) or dir (Windows). Whatever the path ends up being, we’ll refer to it as $path_to_your_env below.

The next step is to create your virtual environment within this directory. To do this, you’ll need a virtual environment manager. Python 3.4+ comes with a virtual environment manager called venv. If your version is lower than Python 3.4, you’ll have to install a virtual environment manager like virtualenv. You can do this by typing pip install virtualenv in the command line. (Pip typically is installed along with Python, but some older versions of Python don’t have it. If you get an error like ‘pip not found’, go ahead and install pip by following the instructions here. You can also ℹ️ learn more about pip.)

The following commands are slightly different depending on whether you’re using Python 3.4+ and venv, or Python < 3.4 and virtualenv.

If you’ve got Python 3.4 or higher:

On the command line, type python -m venv $path_to_your_env/$your_env_name

The path should be the directory you created to store the virtual environments, and the environment name is a new name chosen by you.

If you’ve got a lower Python version:

On the command line, type virtualenv $path_to_your_env/$your_env_name

Again, the path should be the directory for storing virtual environments, and the env name is a new name.

Regardless of what version you’re on, you can activate your virtual environment by entering the following command on the command line: source $path_to_your_env/$your_env_name/bin/activate





Windows Virtual Environments

The Windows virtual environment manager is called virtualenvwrapper. We’re going to install it from source using git.

You may need to download git if you’ve never used it before on your computer. You can check whether git is installed by typing git --version into the command line and seeing if you get a version number or an error. Some folks need to take an extra step and add git to system path.

Once you’ve got git installed, you can use it to get virtualenvwrapper with the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/davidmarble/virtualenvwrapper-win.git

cd virtualenvwrapper-win

python setup.py install

Then, find the Scriptsdirectory for your Python installation, such as C:\Users\<User>\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python37\Scripts\ .

Add the Scriptsdirectory to your $PATH. If you’ve never done this before, check out this guide to adding environmental variables to $PATH on Windows.

Next, create a virtual environment for Parsons, by running the following command on the command line: mkvirtualenv parsons