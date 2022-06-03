The Parsons community hosts regular trainings, most often as part of our biweekly Parsons Parties. A list of past trainings is below. Please request re-runs of these trainings, or new trainings, if there’s something you would like to learn about.
Getting Started With Parsons
Intro to the command line, Python virtual environments, version control with Git, plus how to install Parsons.
Guide
Recording
Introduction to Python Programming
Intro to basic Python programming using Parsons as an example. Covers Python data types, if statements, for loops, and functions.
Guide / Code Gist
Recording
ETL Best Practices Part I
Introduces the basic concepts behind the Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) process. Walks through writing a basic Parsons script that moves data between one platform (Mobilize) and another (Google Sheets).
Guide
Recording
ETL Best Practices Part II
Introduces more advanced concepts such as data warehouses, platforms like Civis, and the use of log tables and schedulers to make your workflow easier to run and debug.
Guide
Recording available upon request.
All About Authentication
Walk through authenticating your connectors in Parsons, including getting credentials from third party platforms and setting them as environmental variables. Learn about what Parsons is handling behind the hood, such as making API calls and finding authentication info set in environmental variables.
Guide
Recording
Scheduling Scripts
Schedule your Parsons (or other) script to run automatically with Google Cloud Platform.
Guide
Recording
Introduction to Contributing
Learn how to contribute to Parsons, and other open source projects. Covers issue trackers and picking tasks, automated testing in Python, and the basic git + Github workflows.
Guide
Recording
Debugging Your Python/Parsons Scripts
Covers: common Python errors, understanding and reading stack traces, printing vs logging, and debugging problems in dependencies. Stay tuned for a follow-up mini training on how to debug using integrated development environments like PyCharm and Visual Studio!
Recording
The Parsons community also collaborates with organizations to provide dedicated trainings. We have worked with America Votes, DigiDems, Re:Power and Generation Data to provide trainings for their communities. If your community is interested in a Parsons training, let us know!
Description: There are a lot of tools out there for collecting, analyzing, and using data! How do progressive organizations stitch these tools together into effective workflows? How can you decide which tools are right for your organization? How can you even keep track of them all?! Come listen to engineering and data specialists from The Movement Cooperative, Community Tech Alliance, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party as they describe how they use different tools to achieve their data goals.
If you missed the panel, or if you just want to review, you can now access the recording at this link. We’ve also got some slides for you: Shauna Gordon-McKeon’s intro slides, Ilona Brand’s on Redshift, Fivetran and Redash, brittany bennett’s on dbt and hex, Michael Fisher’s on Airbyte, Big Query and Google, and Soren Spicknall’s on Redshift and Civis. Plus we've got a guide for you on evaluating data tools.
There were a lot of great questions asked during the panel, including some we didn’t get to, which our panelists graciously provided answers to afterwards. A list of all questions is in this doc.