The Parsons community hosts regular trainings, most often as part of our biweekly Parsons Parties. A list of past trainings is below. Please request re-runs of these trainings, or new trainings, if there’s something you would like to learn about.

Getting Started With Parsons

Intro to the command line, Python virtual environments, version control with Git, plus how to install Parsons.

Guide

Recording

Introduction to Python Programming

Intro to basic Python programming using Parsons as an example. Covers Python data types, if statements, for loops, and functions.

Guide / Code Gist

Recording

ETL Best Practices Part I

Introduces the basic concepts behind the Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) process. Walks through writing a basic Parsons script that moves data between one platform (Mobilize) and another (Google Sheets).

Guide

Recording

ETL Best Practices Part II

Introduces more advanced concepts such as data warehouses, platforms like Civis, and the use of log tables and schedulers to make your workflow easier to run and debug.

Guide

Recording available upon request.

All About Authentication

Walk through authenticating your connectors in Parsons, including getting credentials from third party platforms and setting them as environmental variables. Learn about what Parsons is handling behind the hood, such as making API calls and finding authentication info set in environmental variables.

Guide

Recording

Scheduling Scripts

Schedule your Parsons (or other) script to run automatically with Google Cloud Platform.

Guide

Recording

Introduction to Contributing

Learn how to contribute to Parsons, and other open source projects. Covers issue trackers and picking tasks, automated testing in Python, and the basic git + Github workflows.

Guide

Recording