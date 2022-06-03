Contributing Organizations

We are so grateful for the organizations that help sustain Parsons!

The Movement Cooperative is the original home of Parsons. Without the hard work of TMC staff to create and grow the project, Parsons wouldn’t exist. TMC provides ongoing financial support as well as dedicated staff time.

We are also so appreciative of the financial support of Trestle Collaborative, Community Tech Alliance, TargetSmart and Generation Data, as well as the many other ways these organizations have contributed to the Parsons community.