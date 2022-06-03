The Parsons community is open to anyone who shares our values and agrees to abide by our code of conduct.
We want to especially emphasize that people of all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome! We strive to make Parsons a welcoming and supportive space for everyone, whether you’re completely new to data and engineering or you’ve been working in the field for decades.
To join the community, email [email protected] to be added to our Slack. You can also sign up for one of our Parsons Parties. These happen every other Thursday from 2pm-4pm ET. You can see upcoming events and sign up on the Events page.
We are so grateful for the organizations that help sustain Parsons!
The Movement Cooperative is the original home of Parsons. Without the hard work of TMC staff to create and grow the project, Parsons wouldn’t exist. TMC provides ongoing financial support as well as dedicated staff time.
We are also so appreciative of the financial support of Trestle Collaborative, Community Tech Alliance, TargetSmart and Generation Data, as well as the many other ways these organizations have contributed to the Parsons community.