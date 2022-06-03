Parsons, named after Lucy Parsons, is a Python package that contains a growing list of connectors and integrations to move data between various tools. Parsons is focused on integrations and connectors for tools utilized by the progressive community.

Parsons was built out of a belief that progressive organizations spend far too much time building the same integrations, over and over and over again, while they should be engaged in more important and impactful work. It was built and is maintained by The Movement Cooperative.

The Parsons community is centered around the Parsons Slack. To get an invite, email [email protected] . By joining, you agree to follow our Code of Conduct.

The source code for Parsons is available at our Github repository, and the documentation for that code is here.

Want help getting started? Check out our installation guide.

Take a Look Around

This site contains lots of information and resources about Parsons, our community, and the progressive data and engineering ecosystem. Check out: