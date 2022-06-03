Parsons, named after Lucy Parsons, is a Python package that contains a growing list of connectors and integrations to move data between various tools. Parsons is focused on integrations and connectors for tools utilized by the progressive community.
Parsons was built out of a belief that progressive organizations spend far too much time building the same integrations, over and over and over again, while they should be engaged in more important and impactful work. It was built and is maintained by The Movement Cooperative.
The Parsons community is centered around the Parsons Slack. To get an invite, email
[email protected]. By joining, you agree to follow our Code of Conduct.
The source code for Parsons is available at our Github repository, and the documentation for that code is here.
Want help getting started? Check out our installation guide.
This site contains lots of information and resources about Parsons, our community, and the progressive data and engineering ecosystem. Check out:
The events page, which contains our public events calendar. Take a look at our upcoming events or browse recordings and write-ups of past events.
Our guides are written to help people with a variety of data and technology tasks, from using the command line and working with Git to writing Python and authenticating to APIs.
Our use cases are Parsons scripts edited for readability and shared with the community in the hope that others find them useful.
Our community page highlights all the people and organizations that make Parsons what it is!
Parsons is open source and available via a modified Apache 2.0 license. It is developed and maintained by people who support the following values:
Ending discrimination and violence based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identification, age, religion, disabilities and immigration status.
Economic equality.
Reproductive rights or access to reproductive health care, specifically access to abortions.
Environmental protection, regulations and laws.
Firearm safety and gun violence prevention.
The ability of governmental entities to provide services (such as health care, food, education) to all.
The rights of workers to collectively bargain for wages, benefits and safe working conditions.